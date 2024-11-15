Fantasy Football
Lawrence Cager News: Works out with Chargers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Cager (undisclosed) worked out with the Chargers on Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Cager was dropped from the Giants' practice squad injured list with an injury settlement in early October; however, he appears to be have moved past his undisclosed issue following Friday's workout in Los Angeles. The veteran tight end most recently appeared in 13 regular-season games with the Giants in 2023, catching four of his five targets for 36 yards and one touchdown across 94 offensive snaps.

