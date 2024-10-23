Luke McCaffrey News: Not targeted in blowout win

McCaffrey was held without a target in Sunday's 40-7 win over the Panthers.

McCaffrey was a complete non-factor in Week 7, as the rookie was held without a catch for the first time since Week 2. The 23-year-old wideout played 26 of the Commanders' 69 offensive snaps Sunday, behind Terry McLaurin (49), Noah Brown (42) and Olamide Zaccheaus (29). At this point, McCaffrey isn't seeing enough usage in Washington's passing attack to be in consideration for fantasy purposes. He'll have his next opportunity to take a step forward when the Commanders host the Bears in Week 8, though he may be catching passes from backup quarterback Marcus Mariota with Jayden Daniels' status in doubt due to a rib injury.