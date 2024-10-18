Mack Hollins News: Cleared to face Titans

Hollins (shoulder) doesn't have an injry designation for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Hollins upgraded to full practice participation Friday following a pair of limited sessions, so he'll be available for Sunday's home game against the Titans. Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman will likely continue to slot in ahead of Hollins in the pass catching pecking order among Buffalo's wide receivers, but it remains to be seen if Amari Cooper will make his Bills debut Sunday after being acquired from the Browns in a trade Tuesday.