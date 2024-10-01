Mack Hollins News: Targeted six times

Hollins caught one of six targets for five yards in Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Ravens.

Despite seeing a season-high six targets in the contest, Hollins struggled to connect with quarterback Josh Allen and was unable to produce much for fantasy purposes. The eighth-year wideout played 36 of the Bills' 59 offensive snaps Sunday, the second-most of any Buffalo receiver. Hollins' minimal involvement in Buffalo's offensive scheme make him a difficult bet for fantasy purposes. The 31-year-old will look to get more involved in Week 5 when the Bills visit the Texans.