Mack Hollins: One grab in win

Hollins secured one of his two targets for 16 yards in Monday's 47-10 win over the Jaguars.

Hollins continued to see limited opportunities Monday, as the veteran wideout has now caught just three passes on five targets for 41 yards through three games. The 31-year-old has not been a priority option in the passing game despite playing at least 60 percent of the offensive snaps in every contest, as the Bills seem to value him mainly as a blocker and downfield decoy that diverts attention from other pass catchers.