Malik Mustapha Injury: Dealing with calf issue

Mustapha was a limited participant in practice Thursday due to a calf injury.

This is the first word of a calf issue for Mustapha, who practiced in full during the 49ers' first session of the week Wednesday. The rookie has been a key part of San Francisco's secondary this season, tallying 30 tackles (13 solo) and an interception through eight contests. Mustapha played 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps in Week 8 against Dallas prior to the 49ers' Week 9 bye, and if he's not able to suit up Sunday against Tampa Bay, George Odum or Tashaun Gipson -- the latter of whom was signed to the practice squad Tuesday -- could be called upon to start.