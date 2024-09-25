Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Leads receivers in snaps

Valdes-Scantling hauled in one of his two targets for a seven-yard gain in Monday's 47-10 win over the Jaguars.

Valdes-Scantling finished as the surprising leader in playing time among Bills wideouts in Week 3. He took the field for 49 of the Bills' 64 offensive snaps, with his 77 percent snap share narrowly outpacing Mack Hollins (72 percent) and Khalil Shakir (55 percent). However, even with quarterback Josh Allen spreading the ball out liberally among his pass catchers through the first three weeks, Valdes-Scantling hasn't been able to make a mark in the box score. He's drawn just five targets this season and will likely continue to function mainly as a downfield threat who attracts attention from the defense and frees up looks for others underneath.