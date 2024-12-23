Marte Mapu News: Picks off Allen in Week 16

Mapu tallied seven tackles (three solo), two pass defenses (including one interception) and one forced fumble during the Patriots' 24-21 loss to the Bills.

Mapu registered his first interception of the regular season Sunday when he picked off a deep ball from Josh Allen intended for Keon Coleman midway through the second quarter. Mapu nearly logged his second interception on the Bills' next offensive drive when he broke up a pass from Allen intended for Dalton Kincaid. Mapu was a healthy inactive for the Patriots' last two games, but he played 42 defensive snaps due to the absences of Jabril Peppers (hamstring) and Marcus Jones (hip). Mapu will look to carry his momentum into the Patriots' Week 17 clash against the Chargers on Saturday, Dec. 28.