Mason Rudolph News: Struggles against Jags

Rudolph completed 19 of 31 passes for 193 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Jaguars. He added five rushes for 23 yards.

Rudolph drew his second consecutive start and had a mixed performance relative to his opportunities in 2024. Positively, he only turned the ball over once, though he was also sacked three times. While Rudolph completed a decent percentage of his passes, he was unable to push the ball down the field until the game was out of reach with both of his completions of more than 20 yards coming with under five minutes of game time remaining. He'll likely remain the starter for Tennessee's season finale against Houston, though his status will be worth monitoring during the week.