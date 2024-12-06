Matt Prater Injury: Underwent surgery
Prater (knee) underwent a procedure to repair his left meniscus in October, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Prater was placed on injured reserve Oct. 15 and has missed Arizona's last eight games due to a knee injury, and Weinfuss' report Wednesday clarified the issue to be a meniscus. Head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters Nov. 8 that he expects Prater to return at some point this season; however, he's still yet to return to practice. Chad Ryland will likely continue serving as the Cardinals' kicker until Prater recovers from his meniscus injury.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now