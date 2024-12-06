Matt Prater Injury: Underwent surgery

Prater (knee) underwent a procedure to repair his left meniscus in October, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Prater was placed on injured reserve Oct. 15 and has missed Arizona's last eight games due to a knee injury, and Weinfuss' report Wednesday clarified the issue to be a meniscus. Head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters Nov. 8 that he expects Prater to return at some point this season; however, he's still yet to return to practice. Chad Ryland will likely continue serving as the Cardinals' kicker until Prater recovers from his meniscus injury.