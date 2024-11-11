Fantasy Football
Matthew Stafford News: No TDs on 46 attempts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 11, 2024 at 8:38pm

Stafford completed 32 of 46 pass attempts for 293 yards, no touchdowns and one interception while gaining no yards on his only carry in Monday's 23-15 loss to the Dolphins.

Stafford also lost 13 yards on two of his own fumble recoveries, but the interception was the only logged turnover Monday. The 36-year-old hit a road block in a matchup that could have provided fruit for fantasy managers. Stafford has thrown for 2,262 yards (66 percent completion rate) with nine touchdowns to nine turnovers through nine games this season, making for an average fantasy option on a per-game standard. The Rams will look to get back on track in a road matchup against the Patriots on Sunday.

