Matthew Wright Injury: Hurts shoulder in SF debut

Wright dislocated his shoulder during Thursday's 36-24 win over the Seahawks and is awaiting an MRI on the injury, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Wright suffered the injury while making a tackle late in the game. Prior to that, he was effective filling in for Jake Moody (ankle), converting all three of his field-goal attempts and adding three successful PAT tries. If Wright's unable to recover before the 49ers host the Chiefs on Oct. 20, San Francisco would have to turn to its third kicker in three games.