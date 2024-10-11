Fantasy Football
Matthew Wright headshot

Matthew Wright Injury: Hurts shoulder in SF debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 11, 2024 at 12:28pm

Wright dislocated his shoulder during Thursday's 36-24 win over the Seahawks and is awaiting an MRI on the injury, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Wright suffered the injury while making a tackle late in the game. Prior to that, he was effective filling in for Jake Moody (ankle), converting all three of his field-goal attempts and adding three successful PAT tries. If Wright's unable to recover before the 49ers host the Chiefs on Oct. 20, San Francisco would have to turn to its third kicker in three games.

Matthew Wright
San Francisco 49ers
