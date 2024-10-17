Matthew Wright Injury: Misses practice Thursday

Wright (shoulder/back) did not participate at the 49ers' practice Thursday.

Wright was forced to miss a second straight practice to open the week as he tends to shoulder and back injuries. The kicker injured himself making a tackle in San Francisco's win over the Seahawks in Week 6 and his availability for Week 7 is now in question. Wright will look to return to practice Friday, but if he can't go Sunday against Kansas City, Anders Carlson will likely be elevated to the active roster in his place. Typical starter Jake Moody (ankle) was also unavailable for Thursday's session and seems unlikely to go in Week 7.