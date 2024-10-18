Matthew Wright Injury: Out Sunday, likely going to IR

Wright (shoulder/back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Chiefs.

Working in place of Jake Moody (ankle) in Week 6 at Seattle, Wright emerged from the game with shoulder and back injuries that didn't allow him to practice Wednesday through Friday. Per Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle, the 49ers are expected to place Wright on injured reserve Saturday and subsequently elevate Anders Carlson from the practice squad. Considering Moody is expected to be out about one month, Carlson presumably will get a few chances to serve as the 49ers' regular placekicker.