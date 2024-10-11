Matthew Wright Injury: Should be good for Week 7

Wright is expected to serve as the 49ers' placekicker on Sunday, Oct. 20 against the Chiefs after an MRI on his shoulder was returned negative Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Wright got hurt while attempting to tackle Seahawks returner Dee Williams on a kickoff late in the fourth quarter of Thursday's 36-24 win. He was spotted getting examined by a member of the 49ers' staff afterward, but the nature of the injury wasn't known until coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to the media Friday, when he told Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com that Wright dislocated his shoulder. Wright likely will focus on rehab versus practice in advance of the Week 7 showdown with the Chiefs, but the 49ers seemingly aren't in the market for a third kicker in three games after Jake Moody suffered a high-ankle sprain Week 5.