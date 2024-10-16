Matthew Wright Injury: Sits out practice Wednesday

Wright (shoulder) was held out of practice Wednesday.

Wright injured his shoulder while making a tackle late in last Thursday's win over Seattle. An MRI returned negative, and early indications were that Wright would be be able to avoid missing any time, but his absence to begin the practice week casts at least a little doubt on his status for Sunday's game against Kansas City. Jake Moody -- who is the 49ers' kicker when healthy -- is still recovering from a high-ankle sprain and isn't likely to be ready to play Week 7, so if Wright joins him on the sideline, San Francisco would likely elevate Anders Carlson from the practice squad to handle kicking duties Sunday.