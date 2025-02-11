Matthew Wright News: Inks deal with Carolina

The Panthers signed Wright to a reserve/future contract Tuesday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Wright spent time with the Chiefs, 49ers and Titans in 2024, converting on 15 of his 16 field-goal attempts and all six of his extra-point tries. With Eddy Pineiro set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, Wright's signing provides Carolina with another option at kicker if the team elects to not re-sign Pineiro for the 2025 season.