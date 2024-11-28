Matthew Wright News: Taking over kicking duties Friday

Wright was elevated from the Chiefs' practice squad Thursday ahead of Friday's matchup against Las Vegas.

Wright will kick for Kansas City on Friday, as Spencer Shrader has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury. It will be the second game Wright has kicked in this season -- he was San Francisco's kicker in Week 6 against Seattle and converted all three of his field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point tries but hurt his shoulder and back and subsequently landed on IR. Wright has kicked for five teams in his NFL career, and this will be his second stint as a member of the Chiefs.