Maurice Alexander News: Back with Detroit

The Lions signed Alexander to the practice squad Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Alexander last saw regular-season action in 2022 with the Lions, appearing in four games and logging one catch for seven yards. After spending the entire 2023 campaign on Detroit's practice squad, Alexander attempted to make the active roster during training camp in August, but he was cut ahead of the 53-man roster deadline. Now back with the Lions, Alexander is available to be elevated to from the practice squad to the active roster should Detroit need depth at wide receiver on game day.