Mecole Hardman News: Targeted twice versus Niners

Hardman logged one reception (on two targets) for 17 yards during Sunday's 28-18 win against the 49ers.

Hardman checked in fourth on the team in offensive snaps Sunday, but he saw a significant bump in his usage this week after JuJu Smith-Schuster left the game early due to a hamstring aggravation. The Chiefs continue to see wide receiver injuries pile up and could be a candidate to add an extra wideout prior to the NFL's Nov. 5 trade deadline. However, Hardman could claim added reps in the short term if Smith-Schuster misses additional time.