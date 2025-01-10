Mike Edwards Injury: Questionable to face Washington

Edward (quadriceps) practiced in full Friday and is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's NFC home wild-card round game against the Commanders.

Edwards strung together a LP-LP-FP series of practices this week, which seemingly gives him solid odds of being cleared to suit up for Sunday's home playoff game against Washington. He's dealing with a quadriceps injury which forced him out of the Buccaneers' regular-season finale against New Orleans early, which was initially diagnosed as cramps.