Miles Sanders News: Heavily involved Sunday

Sanders rushed once for seven yards in Sunday's 28-14 loss to the Broncos. He also caught all seven of his targets for 38 yards.

The 27-year-old running back greatly benefitted from Bryce Young serving as the Panthers' top signal-caller in Week 8, as Sanders saw increased opportunities through the air. He led Carolina in receptions and tied rookie Xavier Legette for the most targets. While Sanders' increased usage Sunday is intriguing, his role is expected to dwindle in the coming weeks with 2024 second-round pick Jonathon Brooks (knee) returning from injury.