Mitchell Trubisky News: Could share snaps with Allen, White

Trubisky is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Patriots once starter Josh Allen exits the game, but Trubisky may end up also ceding some snaps to Mike White, whom Buffalo signed off its practice squad Friday, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports. "We hope we can get him in the game," head coach Sean McDermott said of White.

Though Allen will open the game under center to extend his streak of regular-season starts to 104, he's likely to play only a possession or two while the Bills are locked in as the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs. The Bills are thus expected to essentially treat Week 18 as a preseason game, meaning that Trubisky should get a good look once Allen leaves the game, but Trubisky may also yield snaps to White at some point in the second half. While Trubisky is a capable backup who has displayed some rushing ability during his career, his fantasy appeal in Week 18 will be limited by the fact that he won't start and because he may not be guaranteed to see the overwhelming majority of snaps if the Bills elect to use White.