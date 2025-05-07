This article is part of our NFL Reactions series.

Since the 2025 NFL Draft, Pickens has been going outside the top-36 WRs in fantasy football drafts. That's about to change. With increased opportunity and an upgraded offense, he's likely to move into the WR30 range, with a real shot to finish inside the top 24.

In Dallas, Pickens will get a quarterback upgrade with Dak Prescott , along with a defined role across from CeeDee Lamb . Lamb dominates the short and intermediate areas, which sets up Pickens to attack downfield. This could lead to more efficient targets and higher-value plays. You can view the updated Dallas Cowboys depth chart for more context.

Pickens averaged 58 receptions, 947 yards, four touchdowns, and 98 targets over his three years with the Steelers. That's solid production considering the carousel of quarterbacks he played with -- Kenny Pickett , Mitchell Trubisky , Mason Rudolph , Russell Wilson , and Justin Fields -- all started games during that stretch. The biggest knock on Pickens' value was a lack of stable QB play.

What Does the George Pickens Trade Mean for Fantasy Football?

George Pickens Career Highlights

How George Pickens Fits into the Dallas Cowboys Offense

Impact of George Pickens Trade on Fantasy Football Rankings

Fantasy Football Outlook for Dak Prescott After Pickens Trade

Dak Prescott was viewed a fantasy backup, going outside the top-15 QBs in many drafts. Adding Pickens boosts his upside. With Lamb, Pickens, and Jake Ferguson in place, Prescott is now firmly on the fantasy QB1 radar.

Jalen Tolbert's Fantasy Value Plummets with Pickens Addition

Tolbert had earned buzz as a potential starter after performing well in 2024 when given volume. In four games with six or more targets, he produced over 80 yards in three of them. With Pickens now in the mix, Tolbert drops back to the into a depth role and likely becomes an afterthought in redraft leagues.

Steelers Wide Receiver Shuffle

On the Steelers side, Calvin Austin, Robert Woods, and Roman Wilson are now competing for targets behind DK Metcalf. With Mason Rudolph expected to start, it's not an ideal situation, but Metcalf becomes a clear top-24 fantasy WR due to sheer target volume. For those looking to bet Metcalf's yardage or touchdowns, you can use the RotoWire Picks app.

Jim Coventry's Final Thoughts

Pickens finally gets a legitimate QB, and fantasy managers should take notice. He's a value riser in fantasy football ADP, while Prescott gains sneaky upside. Tolbert loses steam, and Metcalf gains volume in a downgraded offense. For more of my takes, you can find my other articles here.

