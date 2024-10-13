Najee Harris News: Best performance of season

Harris rushed the ball 14 times for 106 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 32-13 win over the Raiders. He added two receptions on two targets for 16 yards.

Amid some concern that he would lose work to Jaylen Warren, Harris instead turned in his best performance of the season by nearly any measure. He turned in more than 100 yards on the ground for the first time in the campaign, and he also did so efficiently with two rushes of more than 20 yards. To top things off, Harris also found the end zone for the first time this season with a 36-yard rush late in the third quarter. He's seen his opportunity limited to some extent in recent weeks, though he has at least 15 total touches in every game this season.