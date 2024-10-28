Najee Harris News: Stays hot on MNF

Harris carried the ball 19 times for 114 yards while catching three of four targets for 17 yards in Monday's 26-18 win over the Giants.

Harris shined in the national spotlight for the second consecutive week after churning out another 100-plus yard rushing performance against a New York squad. The addition of quarterback Russell Wilson has helped add the threat of the deep ball to Pittsburgh's offense, lightening opposing defensive boxes for the 6-foot-1, 242-pound Harris. The bruising back took full advantage of that against the Giants, and may continue to do so in the second half of the fantasy season. For now, the Steelers enter a bye week, so fantasy managers will have to find a substitute for Harris in Week 9, before reactivating the back for a Week 10 matchup against Washington.