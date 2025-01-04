Fantasy Football
Najee Harris News: Totals 16 touches in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Harris rushed the ball 12 times for 36 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 19-17 loss to the Bengals. He added four catches on five targets for 20 yards.

Harris has seen his role diminish in recent weeks, though he operated as Pittsburgh's clear lead back Saturday. His stat line wasn't particularly strong, though he did manage long runs of 11 and 10 yards on a drive early in the second quarter, which he later capped with a one-yard touchdown. Harris was forced to the sideline for part of the fourth quarter while being checked for a concussion, but he was able to return and should be ready to suit up for a postseason matchup against either the Ravens or Texans. He concludes the regular season with 1,043 rushing yards, his highest yardage total on the ground since 2021.

