Najee Harris: Rested during Wednesday's practice

Harris (not injury-related/rest) didn't practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Though Harris was spotted wearing a sling around his right arm/elbow in the Steelers' locker room Monday, coach Mike Tomlin downplayed that Tuesday, indicating that the running back would be ready for Week 4 action, per Mike DeFabo of The Athletic. With the Steelers listing Harris' absence Wednesday due to rest, he still appears to be on track to suit up Sunday against the Colts. Meanwhile, Jaylen Warren (knee) also sat out the session, with his availability versus Indianapolis TBD.