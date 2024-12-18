Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nick Scott headshot

Nick Scott News: Past hamstring issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 18, 2024 at 1:59pm

Scott (hamstring) was left off the Panthers' injury report Wednesday.

Scott was inactive for the Panthers' Week 15 loss to the Cowboys despite being activated from injured reserve Friday. He's missed Carolina's last seven games due to a hamstring injury sustained in a Week 7 loss to the Commanders, but his omission from Wednesday's injury report suggests he's now recovered from the issue. With Scott back at full health, he's expected to serve as the Panthers' top reserve safety in the Week 16 matchup against the Cardinals.

Nick Scott
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now