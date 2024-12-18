Nick Scott News: Past hamstring issue

Scott (hamstring) was left off the Panthers' injury report Wednesday.

Scott was inactive for the Panthers' Week 15 loss to the Cowboys despite being activated from injured reserve Friday. He's missed Carolina's last seven games due to a hamstring injury sustained in a Week 7 loss to the Commanders, but his omission from Wednesday's injury report suggests he's now recovered from the issue. With Scott back at full health, he's expected to serve as the Panthers' top reserve safety in the Week 16 matchup against the Cardinals.