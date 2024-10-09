Nico Collins Injury: Placed on IR

The Texans placed Collins (hamstring) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Collins will need to miss at least four games due to the hamstring injury he sustained in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Bills, and for which head coach DeMeco Ryans labeled him week-to-week. That makes Collins' earliest tentative return date November 10 versus the Lions in Week 10. The star wideout currently leads the NFL with 567 receiving yards, making his loss a tremendous blow for CJ Stroud and the Texans' passing offense, but Houston has a deep enough receiving corps to feel confident in the abilities of Stefon Diggs, Tank Dell and TE Dalton Schultz to step up in Collins' absence.