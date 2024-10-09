Fantasy Football
Nico Collins Injury: Placed on IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 9, 2024 at 8:44am

The Texans placed Collins (hamstring) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Collins will need to miss at least four games due to the hamstring injury he sustained in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Bills, and for which head coach DeMeco Ryans labeled him week-to-week. That makes Collins' earliest tentative return date November 10 versus the Lions in Week 10. The star wideout currently leads the NFL with 567 receiving yards, making his loss a tremendous blow for CJ Stroud and the Texans' passing offense, but Houston has a deep enough receiving corps to feel confident in the abilities of Stefon Diggs, Tank Dell and TE Dalton Schultz to step up in Collins' absence.

