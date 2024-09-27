Nico Collins News: Clear for Week 4

Collins (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars.

The Texans tacked on Collins to their Week 4 practice report Thursday as limited due to a hamstring injury, which occasionally is a worrisome sign for upcoming availability. The fourth-year wide receiver put any questions about his status to rest earlier Friday, telling Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, "Oh, absolutely," when asked about his ability to play Sunday. Collins also logged a full practice Friday, so he'll look to build upon his NFL-leading 338 receiving yards this weekend against a Jacksonville defense that has given up 8.95 YPT this season (10th worst in the league).