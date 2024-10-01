Odell Beckham Injury: Set to have practice window opened

Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Tuesday that Beckham (undisclosed) will have his 21-day practice window opened this week, per NFL.com.

Beckham began the season on the PUP list due to an undisclosed injury, but it appears the 31-year-old wide receiver's return to practice is imminent. Once fully healthy, Beckham will have an opportunity to claim the No. 3 wide receiver role right off the bat behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Across 14 regular-season games for the Ravens last season, Beckham posted 35 catches (on 64 targets) for 565 yards and three touchdowns.