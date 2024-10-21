Odell Beckham News: Invisible in Week 7 loss

Beckham failed to secure either of his two targets during Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Colts.

Beckham was unable to get more involved in Miami's offense despite coming off a bye, with both Tyler Huntley (shoulder) and Tim Boyle proving unable to adequately command head coach Mike McDaniel's offense even against a vulnerable Indianapolis secondary. Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) will be eligible to come off IR as early as Week 8 versus Arizona, and while his return could provide a glimmer of hope for Beckham's prospects, the Dolphins haven't yet given official word on when the franchise quarterback is expected back in the lineup.