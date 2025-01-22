Olamide Zaccheaus Injury: Limited in practice Wednesday

Zaccheaus (hip) was limited in practice Wednesday.

Zaccheaus briefly exited Washington's divisional-round win over Detroit due to what was listed as a hip injury, but he ultimately retook the field, though he failed to secure either of his two targets. Now, Zaccheaus will have two more chances to upgrade his participation level at practice, and gain clearance to suit up alongside Terry McLaurin, Dyami Brown, Jamison Crowder and Luke McCaffrey for Sunday's NFC Championship Game on the road at Philadelphia.