Parker Washington News: Finds end zone in finale

Washington caught two of four targets for 15 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Colts.

The 2023 sixth-round pick had a quiet day overall but found the end zone in the fourth quarter on a nine-yard pass from Mac Jones. Washington didn't see much action early in the season but took on a larger role due to injuries in the receiving corps, and he finished the campaign with 32 receptions for 390 yards and three touchdowns. Rookie Brian Thomas ended the season as Jacksonville's only consistent producer in the passing game, and Washington is unlikely to enter training camp as much more than the team's third or fourth wideout.