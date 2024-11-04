Parker Washington News: Receives six targets

Washington caught three of six targets for 41 yards and returned one punt for four yards during Sunday's 26-23 loss to Philadelphia.

The 2023 sixth-round pick got the start Sunday with Gabe Davis (shoulder) inactive and Christian Kirk (collarbone) on injured reserve, and Washington finished second on the team in receptions, targets and receiving yards. He should continue to see regular playing time even once Davis is healthy, though it's unclear just how involved Washington will be in the passing game.