Pat Freiermuth News: Held in check Monday

Freiermuth secured both of his targets for 19 yards during Monday's 26-18 win over the Giants.

Freiermuth tallied 51 receiving yards during his first week catching passes from Russell Wilson in Week 7, but he had less success in Week 8, being held under 20 receiving yards for just the second time this season. Freiermuth has had multiple receptions in each of the first eight games of the season, but he's been held to just two touchdowns and has failed to top 25 receiving yards in three of the last four matchups. The 26-year-old has secured 26 of 31 targets for 264 yards and two touchdowns over the first eight games of the season.