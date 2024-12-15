Pat Freiermuth News: Leads team with six targets

Freiermuth recorded three receptions on six targets for 22 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Eagles.

Freiermuth saw an increase in role with George Pickens (hamstring) sidelined for the second consecutive week, though the Steelers offense never got going. His stat line was modest as a result, with his primary contribution being a nine-yard touchdown reception just before halftime. Freiermuth has now found the end zone in three straight games while tallying at least three receptions in four straight contests.