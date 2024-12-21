Pat Freiermuth News: Quiet in loss to Baltimore

Freiermuth recorded three receptions on three targets for 16 yards in Saturday's 34-17 loss to the Ravens.

Freiermuth had either topped 50 receiving yards or scored a touchdown in four straight games, though his momentum was halted in Saturday's loss. His longest gain went for just seven yards, and two of his caches came with Pittsburgh down multiple scores in the fourth quarter. Freiermuth should be more involved in Week 17 against the Chiefs, though his ability to rack up stats remains inconsistent.