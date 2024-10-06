Pat Freiermuth News: TDs in consecutive games

Freiermuth caught all three of his targets for 22 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Cowboys. He also lost a fumble.

Freiermuth gave the Steelers a 17-13 lead in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter with a six-yard touchdown catch on a shovel pass. Most of his yardage came on a 19-yard pass from backup Kyle Allen while Fields missed two plays to be evaluated for a head injury in the third quarter. Unfortunately for Freiermuth's fantasy managers, he was credited with a lost fumble on the game's final play as the Steelers attempted a desperate series of laterals. Freiermuth has scored touchdowns in consecutive games heading into a Week 6 trip to Vegas.