Pat Freiermuth News: Touchdown wiped away

Freiermuth recorded two receptions on three targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 32-13 win over the Raiders.

Justin Fields threw for only 145 yards, so it should come as no surprise that the Steelers' pass catchers had very little production. Freiermuth appeared to be an exception as he hauled in a 14-yard touchdown early in the third quarter, only for it to be wiped away after it was determined that Fields had crossed the line of scrimmage before releasing the ball. Freiermuth is difficult to trust on a weekly basis due to Pittsburgh's poor passing offense, but he has been a regular red-zone target.