Patrick Mahomes Injury: Will try to practice Tuesday

Head coach Andy Reid said that Mahomes (ankle) will attempt to practice Tuesday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. "We'll see how Pat does. He's going to go through some stuff and we'll see how it works out for him," Reid said.

While the fact that Reid hasn't entirely ruled Mahomes out from practicing to kick off Week 16 prep offers encouragement, the Chiefs aren't likely to hold anything more than a light walk-through session just two days after Sunday's 21-7 win over the Browns. As such, even if Mahomes is listed as a limited participant for Tuesday's practice, it shouldn't be interpreted as a clear sign that he'll be on track to play Saturday against the Texans while he manages a right high-ankle sprain that he sustained late in the Week 15 win. Comments from both Reid and Mahomes over the next few days rather than his listing on practice reports will likely provide greater insight into the two-time NFL MVP's true odds of playing this weekend against Houston, and backup Carson Wentz is expected to get in plenty of reps with the first-team offense to keep himself prepared in the event Mahomes is forced to miss his first game of the season.