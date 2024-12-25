Patrick Mahomes News: Clears 300 passing yards, tosses three TDs

Mahomes completed 29 of 38 pass attempts for 320 yards and three touchdowns and carried once for a 12-yard gain in Wednesday's 29-10 win over the Steelers.

Mahomes went into a tough road environment in Pittsburgh on Christmas Day and gifted his managers with perhaps his best fantasy performance of the season. The win also cemented the Chiefs as the No. 1 seed in the AFC, earning the team a first-round bye in the playoff. For the second straight game, Mahomes played through the ankle injury he originally suffered Week 15, but the superstar quarterback seemed to be moving well in the pocket as well as on his 12-yard scamper in the second half. With nothing left to accomplish in the regular season, the Chiefs could opt to rest Mahomes in Week 18 versus the Broncos in order to preserve his health heading into the divisional round of the playoffs.