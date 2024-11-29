Patrick Mahomes News: Composure on display Friday

Mahomes completed 26 of 46 pass attempts for 306 yards and a touchdown while rushing twice for four yards in Friday's 19-17 win over the Raiders.

Mahomes battled from start to finish against a strong defensive effort on the road by Las Vegas on Black Friday. The star quarterback eclipsed 300 passing yards for the second time this season without turning the ball over. The single touchdown leaves a bit to be desired by fantasy managers, which could be said for his entire 2024 campaign through 12 games (2,979 yards, 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions). Mahomes will need to continue carrying Kansas City's offense next Sunday in a pivotal AFC West matchup against the Chargers.