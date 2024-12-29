Patrick Mahomes News: Expected to rest in Week 18

The Chiefs are likely to rest Mahomes and other key starters dealing with minor injuries in their Week 18 game in Denver, Jay Glazer reported on "Fox NFL Sunday."

With its win over the Steelers on Christmas Day, the Chiefs clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs and thus have little at stake in the regular-season finale. While head coach Andy Reid likely won't disclose his plans for how the team will approach the Denver game until later in the week, Glazer specifically mentions that Mahomes and Chris Jones (calf) -- both of whom have appeared on injury reports in recent games -- will be rested, along with any other key player nursing an injury. Mahomes sustained a mild high-ankle sprain in the Chiefs' Week 15 win over the Browns, but he's managed to play through the injury at a high level over the last two games, completing 72.2 percent of his passes for 580 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions and adding 45 yards and a score on the ground. Carson Wentz will likely step in as the starter next weekend, which would give Mahomes three weeks of healing time before the Chiefs' postseason opener in the divisional round.