Patrick Mahomes News: Set to start Saturday

Mahomes (ankle) doesn't carry an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Texans, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Mahomes, who was listed as a full practice participant Tuesday through Thursday, is thus cleared to start versus Houston. In terms of how the QB looked at practice this week, head coach Andy Reid noted that Mahomes "did look good out there. He moved around pretty good," while wideout DeAndre Hopkins said that Kansas City's QB looked "like he always does.'' With Mahomes' availability confirmed, the team also appears poised to welcome back speedy wideout Hollywood Brown (shoulder, no injury designation) who is on IR, but is expected to be activated by the Chiefs ahead of Week 16 action.