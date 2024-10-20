Patrick Mahomes News: Trucks defender for TD

Mahomes completed 16 of 27 pass attempts for 154 yards, no passing touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing five times for 39 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-18 win over the 49ers.

Mahomes produced his worst passing performance through six games this season, but he salvaged his fantasy day by generating his best rushing line against San Francisco in a rematch of last year's Super Bowl. The deceptively fast quarterback performed a ball fake on a scramble that allowed him to split three defenders for 33 yards. Mahomes finished off that same drive by trucking the only defender that stood between him and the end zone for his first rushing touchdown of the season. The Chiefs remain undefeated heading into a soft road matchup against the Raiders next Sunday.