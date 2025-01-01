Patrick Mahomes News: Won't start in Week 18

Head coach Andy Reid said that Mahomes won't start in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Broncos, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Reid confirmed that Carson Wentz will direct the offense in Week 18, with the coach noting that the decision to rest Mahomes wasn't a difficult decision with the Chiefs having clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, per Nate Taylor of The Athletic. With Kansas City having earned a first-round bye, Mahomes' next game action won't come until the divisional round of the playoffs on Jan. 18 or 19. An extended break should be beneficial for Mahomes, who suffered a mild high-ankle sprain Week 15 and had played through the injury in the Chiefs' last two contests.