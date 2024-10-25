P.J. Locke Injury: Unlikely to play vs. Carolina

Locke (thumb) did not practice Friday and is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Locke opened the week as a limited practice participant due to a thumb injury, but he ended the week with back-to-back DNPs and appears unlikely to play Sunday. If he's indeed inactive, Devon Key would have the slight edge over JL Skinner to start at strong safety alongside free safety Brandon Jones, though Ja'Quan McMillan could also see an uptick in snaps as the nickel corner.