Rakim Jarrett News: Returning to action Week 8

Jarrett (knee) is active for Sunday's matchup against Atlanta, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers official site reports.

Jarrett began the season on injured reserve after undergoing offseason knee surgery. He's been working his way back into action and was able to log a trio of full practices this week, setting up his activation from IR on Saturday. Jarrett had just four catches on nine targets for 60 yards over 10 games as a rookie last year, but he has a chance to make an impression Sunday given the depleted state of Tampa Bay's receiver corps, as both Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (ankle) will not be suiting up.